Pacioretty scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist Wednesday in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 win over the Panthers in Game 2 of their second-round series.

The veteran winger got Toronto on the board late in the first period by tipping home a point shot from Morgan Rielly. Pacioretty has caught fire, reeling off three straight multi-point performances and collecting two goals and six points during that stretch, but not having a spot on the Leafs' top power-play unit will make it tougher for him to keep producing.