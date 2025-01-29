Pacioretty (upper body) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Wild, NHL.com reports.

Pacioretty was expected to return from a three-game absence Wednesday, and he's officially been cleared to suit up at home against Minnesota. The 36-year-old has been held without a point in each of his last eight appearances, and he's recorded 17 hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-6 rating while averaging 13:23 of ice time across that span.