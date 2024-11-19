Pacioretty (lower body) was moved to long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Pacioretty is week-to-week and has sat out the last three games. He won't be eligible to play until at least Dec. 7 against Pittsburgh. Pacioretty has registered two goals, six points, 40 hits and 24 shots on net in 13 appearances this season. Once healthy, he will be in the mix for a bottom-six role in the lineup.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Max Pacioretty: Moves to IR•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Pacioretty: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Pacioretty: Beast mode delivers three assists•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Pacioretty: Poised to play•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Pacioretty: Back on the ice Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Pacioretty: Not playing Thursday•