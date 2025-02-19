Now Playing

Pacioretty missed Wednesday's practice because he tweaked something, coach Craig Berube told David Alter of The Hockey News.

Berube doesn't believe it's serious, but he didn't have a full update, so for now Pacioretty should be regarded as day-to-day. If the 36-year-old Pacioretty isn't an option Saturday versus Carolina, then Ryan Reaves might draw back into the lineup.

