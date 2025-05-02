Pacioretty scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 4-2 win over Ottawa in Game 6. He also put up an assist and a game-high seven hits.

Pacioretty snuck into a quiet area in front of the net, and Maxi Domi found him. He beat Linus Ullmark glove side with a wrist shot from above the left face-off circle. Pacioretty is now the second-oldest Leafs player with a series-winning goal. He did it at 36 years, 162 days, and he is second only to Joe Nieuwendyk who did it in 2004 at 37 years, 223 days.