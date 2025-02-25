Pacioretty (undisclosed) will not be available for Tuesday's road matchup against the Bruins, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Pacioretty has missed back-to-back games after tweaking something prior to Wednesday's practice. The veteran winger has chipped in five goals and 13 points over 37 appearances this season. Pacioretty's next chance to suit up will come Friday in a road matchup against the Rangers.