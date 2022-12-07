Bunting posted an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

Bunting set up a Rasmus Sandin goal in the second period. The 27-year-old Bunting has seven assists during a six-game streak, and he's gone plus-9 in that span. For the season, the Ontario native is up to 17 points, 43 shots, 31 hits, a plus-12 rating and 36 PIM through 27 appearances. He continues to see a top-six role as a supporting part of the Maple Leafs' offense.