Bunting notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Bunting ended up with a team-low 12:23 of ice time, but that was because head coach Sheldon Keefe was able to balance out the minutes in a dominant win. The 27-year-old Bunting had helpers on goals by Timothy Liljegren and Auston Matthews. Over nine games in February, Bunting has registered four goals and three assists in his usual top-line role. He's at 42 points, 122 shots on net, 57 hits, 68 PIM and a plus-26 rating through 60 contests overall.