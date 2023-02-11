Bunting produced a power-play assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Leafs continue to expand Bunting's power-play role, for which he's averaging a career-high 2:01 of ice time with four goals and three assists. On the downside, he's registered a point in just five of 16 games in the new year, and one would expect better consistency from a top-line winger sharing the ice with elite talents John Tavares and Mitch Marner.