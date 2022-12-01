Bunting was credited with an assist during Wednesday's 3-1 win over the visiting Sharks.

Bunting, who has earned at least one assist in four consecutive games, received 18:51 of ice time Wednesday, his most during 15 November outings. The 27-year-old left winger earned a secondary helper on Auston Matthews' game-opening marker. Bunting added two shots and two hits against the Sharks.