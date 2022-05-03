Bunting (undisclosed) is targeting a return for Wednesday's Game 2 matchup with Tampa Bay, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Bunting is far from a lock to get back into the lineup Wednesday but the fact that he was practicing in a first-line role Tuesday is certainly a step in the right direction. Prior to his four-game absence, the winger was stuck in a four-game goal drought during which he registered just six shots, though he did pick up a pair of helpers over that stretch.
