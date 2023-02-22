Bunting found the back of the net in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Bunting's marker came at 12:09 of the first period to extend the Leafs' lead to 4-0. It was his 19th goal and 40th point in 58 contests in 2022-23. The 27-year-old is going through a strong stretch offensively, providing five goals and seven points over his last eight games.