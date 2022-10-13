Bunting opened the scoring Wednesday, but the Maple Leafs dropped a 4-3 decision to the Canadiens.
Bunting, in his second season with the Maple Leafs, continues to supply top-tier scoring. The 2014 fourth-round draft pick collected 23 goals among 63 points last season, topping all rookies in scoring. Bunting's role will be to avoid a sophomore slump. He scored at 11:41 of the first period Wednesday off assists by Mitchell Marner and TJ Brodie. It was his only shot on goal.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Untouchable on top line•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Ready for Game 2•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Hoping to play in Game 2•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Won't return during regular season•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Will miss time•