Bunting opened the scoring Wednesday, but the Maple Leafs dropped a 4-3 decision to the Canadiens.

Bunting, in his second season with the Maple Leafs, continues to supply top-tier scoring. The 2014 fourth-round draft pick collected 23 goals among 63 points last season, topping all rookies in scoring. Part of Bunting's role is to avoid a sophomore slump. He scored at 11:41 of the first period Wednesday off assists by Mitch Marner and T.J. Brodie. It was his only shot on goal.