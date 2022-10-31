Bunting failed to pick up a point Sunday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim.
It's his fourth consecutive game without a point, but he did have four shots. Bunting was a surprise fit with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner last season, but that magic hasn't continued. He's being shuffled around the lineup and needs to prove last season was based on skill, not opportunity.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Secures empty-net goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Two apples in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Tough love from coach•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Nets team's first goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Untouchable on top line•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Ready for Game 2•