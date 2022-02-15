Bunting scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.
Bunting's pair of points came in the first period, and the Maple Leafs never looked back. The 26-year-old winger has been productive lately with eight goals and five assists in his last 14 appearances. Through 46 outings, Bunting's up to 32 points (four on the power play), 99 shots on net, a plus-11 rating, 42 hits and 28 PIM as a physical presence on the Maple Leafs' top line.
