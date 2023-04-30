Bunting (healthy scratch) played 16:21 in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 6.

He slotted back into the top six and also saw 1:37 on the power play. He laid two hits and fired one shot. Bunting did a solid job keeping his cool and will need to continue to do more of that in Round 2 once the Leafs know their opponent. One of the Bruins or Panthers will emerge as its combatant after Sunday's Game 7 matchup.