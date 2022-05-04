Bunting (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Lightning, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Bunting missed Monday's Game 1 with an undisclosed issue, but he'll take the suspended Kyle Clifford's spot in the lineup for Wednesday's rematch, skating with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on the top line against Tampa Bay. The 26-year-old winger racked up 23 goals, 63 points and 175 shots through 79 regular-season contests this year, so as long as he remains healthy, don't expect him to come out of the lineup anytime soon.