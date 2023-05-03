Bunting scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's Game 1 defeat to the Panthers.
Bunting brought his four-game pointless streak to an end with Tuesday's marker. After returning from his three-game suspension, the Ontario native spent an additional game watching from the sidelines as a healthy scratch. As such, Bunting is far from a lock for the lineup even after scoring in Game 1.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Plays in Game 6 win•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Will be scratched Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Eligible to return Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Given three-game suspension•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Set for disciplinary hearing•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Still delivering in different role•