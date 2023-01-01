Bunting netted a pair of goals in a 6-2 win against Colorado on Saturday.

Bunting's first marker was scored on a Maple Leafs power play and proved to be the game-winner. The 27-year-old has contributed 11 goals and 26 points in 37 contests in 2022-23. He's been on quite the goal-scoring run lately, providing seven markers over his last nine games.