Bunting scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over Florida.
Bunting fired a shot from the slot on a 5-on-3 power play for his first goal in seven games and just his second in his last 13 (five points). He has struggled to find his footing offensively of late as he works to try to change his reputation. Bunting can still be pest and get under the skin of opponents, but needs to find a way to keep officials from calling offsetting penalties on him, too. It's a work in progress.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Nets goal Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Two goals help lead way•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Earns power-play assist•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Tallies goal and assist in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Two-point effort Saturday•