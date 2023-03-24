Bunting scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over Florida.

Bunting fired a shot from the slot on a 5-on-3 power play for his first goal in seven games and just his second in his last 13 (five points). He has struggled to find his footing offensively of late as he works to try to change his reputation. Bunting can still be pest and get under the skin of opponents, but needs to find a way to keep officials from calling offsetting penalties on him, too. It's a work in progress.