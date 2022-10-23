Bunting notched his second goal of the season Saturday as the Maple Leafs dumped the Jets 4-1.

Bunting, who scored his first goal since the season opener Oct. 12, capped the scoring Saturday with an empty-netter. The 27-year-old left winger did not take regular top-line shifts. Bunting recorded 14:48 of ice time, but Auston Matthews (19:27) and Mitchell Marner (19:17) received several more shifts. Bunting established himself with a 23-goal campaign last season and will continue to flash fantasy value even as a part-time member of the top line.