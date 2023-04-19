Bunting will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head and interference against the Lightning's Erik Cernak in Tuesday's Game 1.

Bunting was given a match penalty on the play, but it appears that more discipline could be coming. The ruling should be available at some time Wednesday. If Bunting is ultimately suspended, Matthew Knies or Wayne Simmonds could enter the Maple Leafs' lineup.

