Bunting had two assists in a 5-0 win over the Kings on Thursday.
He set up William Nylander in the second and Auston Matthews in the third. Bunting has gone 11 games without a goal, but that's no reflection of his value. He's in the midst of a seven-game, nine-assist streak and has increased his season total to 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 28 games. Bunting isn't quite back to the 63-point pace he set last season, but he's getting close.
