Bunting scored twice Thursday in a 7-2 win over Washington.

Bunting snapped a 17-game goal-less drought with his goals. His first put the Leafs ahead 1-0 at 4:37 of the first period with a one-timer from the left side. Auston Matthews got an assist on the goal for his 100th point. Bunting's second extended the lead to 6-1 at 16:25 of the middle frame on a one-on-one with Pierre Engvall. He now has four points in his last four games, and a strong 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists) in 74 games this season.