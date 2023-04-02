Bunting scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 3-0 victory over the Senators.
Bunting hasn't been able to replicate his offensive success from last season (23 goals, 40 assists; 63 points), but his role has changed. Calle Jarnkrok has taken his spot alongside Auston Matthews, and Bunting has shuffled through several lines. Still, he has 22 goals this season and that's just one off his career mark (23) from last season.
