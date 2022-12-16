Bunting scored a goal in a 3-1 loss to the Rangers on Thursday.
It extended his streak to double-digits (10 games) and 12 points (three goals, nine assists). Bunting popped in a rebound at 14:06 of the first to make the score 1-1. The streak is a nice bounceback for Bunting, who started this season slowly with just 10 points in his first 21 games. But despite the streak, it's worthwhile to note that he was skating with David Kampf on Thursday when he scored the goal, and that's not exactly the best fantasy match for the winger.
