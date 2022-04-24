Bunting (undisclosed) won't finish Saturday's game versus the Panthers.
Bunting was hurt fairly early in the first period, logging only 2:43 of ice time. He was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly after the second period. An update on the winger's status should be available prior to Sunday's game versus the Capitals.
