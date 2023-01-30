Bunting recorded a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-1 victory over the Capitals.

Bunting got Toronto on the board with a power-play goal early in the second period. He'd add an assist later in the frame on a Morgan Rielly tally. The two-point effort snapped a four-game scoreless skid for Bunting. The 27-year-old winger is up to 15 goals and 20 assists through 51 games this season.