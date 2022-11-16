Bunting scored two goals including the game-winner and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Penguins.

The 27-year-old almost completed the hat trick with an empty-netter, but Bunting's shot from the Toronto blue line sailed just wide and William Nylander wound up firing home the puck after it caromed off the end boards. Bunting had just one assist over the prior 10 games, but a line shuffle by the Leafs seemed to spark his offense to life. On the season, he has four goals and nine points through 17 contests.