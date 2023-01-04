Bunting scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blues.

His second goal of the night was the one that forced OT, as Bunting scored the only tally of the third period on some tic-tac-toe passing by the Leafs with the man advantage. It's the 27-year-old's second three-point performance of the season, and over his last 17 games he's piled up an impressive nine goals and 19 points.