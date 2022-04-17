Bunting had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime win over Ottawa on Saturday.

Bunting leads all NHL rookies with 61 points (23 goals, 38 assists), but he won't be in the three finalists for the Calder trophy. The voters don't take 26-year-olds seriously in that competition and critics discount Bunting's output as a function of his superstar linemates, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. But the winger is a talented contributor to that line because of his puck retrieval skills and his obvious ability to read the game at star speed. How else would he be able to get in the spots he does to get pucks and points? Bunting is a solid fantasy play, rookie nomination or not.