Bunting picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.
One of those apples set up Auston Matthews for his 200th even-strength goal. Bunting made the play from his side after falling to the ice. The winger has three assists in his last two games, but needs to pick up the pace if he wants to come close to his 63-point career mark from last season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Three-point effort Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: No points in four straight games•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Secures empty-net goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Two apples in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Tough love from coach•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Nets team's first goal•