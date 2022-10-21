Bunting delivered two assists in a 3-2 overtime win Thursday over the Stars.
One came on the power play and the other at even strength. Bunting has four points (one goal and three assists) in five games after a 63-point (23 goals, 40 assists) rookie season. He's entrenched on a scoring line and will likely deliver similar totals as he did in 2021-22.
