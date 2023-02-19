Bunting scored twice, including once on the power play, in a 5-1 win over Montreal on Saturday.

Bunting tied it 1-1 at 5:32 of the first period on the power play when he one-timed a pass from Auston Matthews at the top of the goal crease. He pushed the score to 3-1 late in the second period with a one-timer from the right face-off dot. Bunting now has 18 goals and 39 points in 56 games.