Bunting scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

With Auston Matthews back in the lineup and anchoring the top line, Bunting snapped a five-game point drought by banging home the game's opening goal early in the first period. He has three multi-point performances sandwiching his mini-slump, and as long as he's skating with Matthews, Bunting's a threat for a big night. On the season, the 27-year-old has 14 goals and 31 points through 44 games.