Although Bunting is eligible to return from his three-game suspension, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe won't use him in Game 5 against Tampa Bay on Thursday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
After the Maple Leafs dropped Game 1 with Bunting in the lineup, they won three straight contests during his suspension. Keefe presumably doesn't want to disrupt a winning lineup, but the coach does plan to put Bunting back in eventually. The 27-year-old had 23 goals and 49 points in 82 regular-season outings.
