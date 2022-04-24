Bunting (undisclosed) is going to miss time, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Bunting left Saturday's game versus the Panthers in the first period, and the injury appears set to cost the winger time. The Maple Leafs have three games left in the regular season, and it's unclear if he'll be ready to return for any of them. With Bunting out, Nick Abruzzese or Jason Spezza will likely pick up playing time while William Nylander could see an enhanced role.
