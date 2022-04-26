Bunting (undisclosed) is trending in a positive direction, but he won't be available for the final two games of the regular season, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

The Maple Leafs will hope to have Bunting back for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, as the 26-year-old winger has broken out in a major way this season, having racked up 23 goals and 63 points through 79 contests, both career highs by a significant margin. Another update on Bunting should surface once he's given the green light to rejoin the lineup.