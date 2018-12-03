Maple Leafs' Michael Carcone: Dealt to Toronto
Carcone was traded to the Maple Leafs from the Canucks on Monday in exchange for Josh Leivo.
Carcone hasn't played in the NHL yet, and the move from the Canucks to the Leafs won't likely help his chances. He will likely spend the bulk of the year in the AHL.
