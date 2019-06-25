The Leafs extended a qualifying offer to Carcone on Tuesday.

The versatile forward will get a base salary of $700,000 in both the NHL and the AHL, with the latter more likely, considering he hasn't played an NHL game in his career. The 23-year-old did however put up 44 points in 62 games for the AHL's Utica Comets last season. Carcone will most likely start his year in the AHL again, should he sign the offer.