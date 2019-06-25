Maple Leafs' Michael Carcone: Receives qualifying offer
The Leafs extended a qualifying offer to Carcone on Tuesday.
The versatile forward will get a base salary of $700,000 in both the NHL and the AHL, with the latter more likely, considering he hasn't played an NHL game in his career. The 23-year-old did however put up 44 points in 62 games for the AHL's Utica Comets last season. Carcone will most likely start his year in the AHL again, should he sign the offer.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...