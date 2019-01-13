Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Allows three goals in loss
Hutchinson made 26 saves in a 3-2 loss to Boston on Saturday.
The Leafs looked listless for stretches on national TV against a division rival that's now sitting just two points behind them, so it's not all on Hutchinson. However, it's clear that Hutchinson isn't the type of goalie who can win games on his own. The Leafs defense were daydreaming on Sean Kuraly's game-tying goal and David Pastrnak's game-winning goal, both of which came from close range. Frederik Andersen was expected to return but remains out with the flu. Hutchinson is waiver wire fodder in most leagues and will not have any value once Andersen returns.
