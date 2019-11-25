Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Ascends to top level
The Maple Leafs recalled Hutchinson from AHL Toronto on Monday.
Hutchinson went unclaimed on waivers Nov. 11, landing in the minors. The 29-year-old has been outstanding in the minors with a .942 save percentage and 3-0-0 record. Whether he can translate that to the NHL ranks this time around remains to be seen, as he'll garner most of his usage when the Leafs face back-to-back games.
