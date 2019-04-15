Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Back with team
Hutchinson (personal) participated in Monday's morning skate, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Hutchinson missed Game 2 following the birth of his child. The fact that he's back with the team suggests he'll back up Frederik Andersen for Monday's Game 3 against the Bruins.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Won't dress for Game 2•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Effectively ruled out for Game 1•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Tending to personal matter•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Promoted to parent club•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Loaned to AHL Marlies•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Allows three goals in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...