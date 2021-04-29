Hutchinson will be promoted to Toronto's active roster and serve as David Rittich's backup for Thursday's matchup with Vancouver, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Jack Campbell (rest) is getting the night off, so Hutchinson will slot in as the Maple Leafs' No. 2 netminder against the Canucks.
