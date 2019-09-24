Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Best game of preseason

Hutchinson made 38 saves, including 19 in the final frame, in a shutout win over Montreal on Monday night.

It was a great game for Hutch, who had struggled with just five saves on 34 shots leading into the contest. However, critics are quick to point out that few shots really challenged the goalie. Hutchinson failed to impress late in 2018-19, but appears to have the inside track to backup Frederik Andersen. His playing time will be tied to coach Mike Babcock's trust in him, so let's hope that comes quick. Otherwise, the team will once again tire an overworked Andersen, leaving them vulnerable in the postseason.