Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Between pipes Wednesday

Hutchinson will tend the road twine in Wednesday's preseason game versus Ottawa, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Hutchinson spent time with the Panthers and the Maple Leafs last season, posting a .914 save percentage and 2.64 GAA over five games with the latter. The 29-year-old backstop is looking to have a strong preseason and hold off Michal Neuvirth (lower body) in the battle to be Frederik Andersen's backup.