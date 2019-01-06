Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Blanks Canucks for first Leafs win

Hutchinson turned aside all 28 shots he faced in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

Vancouver's offense didn't pack much punch without dynamic rookie Elias Petterson (knee) in the lineup, and as a result Hutchinson was able to collect his first win in a Toronto uniform, and his fourth career NHL shutout. Frederik Andersen (groin) appears close to returning to action, and Garret Sparks (concussion) may not be far behind, so expect this to be the highlight of Hutchinson's time with the Leafs.