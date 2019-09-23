Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Blue-paint bound Monday
Hutchinson will tend the road twine in Monday's road game versus the Canadiens, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
Hutchinson has let up five goals on 34 shots (.853 save percentage) this preseason, so he'll look to turn it around in this contest. His competition, Michael Neuvirth, has a .909 save percentage this preseason. This battle will likely extend until the regular season.
