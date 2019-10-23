Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Burned by Bruins
Hutchinson stopped 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.
The 29-year-old netminder made some big saves in the second and third periods to keep the Leafs in the game, but he'd also probably like to have at least a couple of Boston's goals back. Hutchinson is 0-2-1 with a 4.03 GAA and .890 save percentage through four appearances, numbers which aren't going to encourage coach Mike Babcock to turn to Frederik Andersen's backup more often than he absolutely has to.
