Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Burned by Bruins

Hutchinson stopped 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

The 29-year-old netminder made some big saves in the second and third periods to keep the Leafs in the game, but he'd also probably like to have at least a couple of Boston's goals back. Hutchinson is 0-2-1 with a 4.03 GAA and .890 save percentage through four appearances, numbers which aren't going to encourage coach Mike Babcock to turn to Frederik Andersen's backup more often than he absolutely has to.

